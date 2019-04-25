James William Lundahl

October 11, 1939 - April 21, 2019

Devoted husband, loving father and grandfather James William Lundahl peacefully passed away on April 21, 2019, in Logan, Utah, surrounded by his family. He loved the Lord, his family, friends and his country. Jim was generous, optimistic and innovative.

The youngest child of Ezra and Leatha Lundahl, Jim graduated from Logan High School in 1957. He then served a mission in Australia and was one of the "Mormon Yankees" to open the mission field of Thursday Island. On his mission and throughout his active years, Jim was an avid tennis and basketball player. He married Karen Rae Ward in the Logan, Utah Temple, and last December they celebrated their 53rd wedding anniversary. After graduating with a master's degree from Utah State University, Jim served as 1st Lieutenant in the United States Army in the Vietnam War, where he was awarded the Bronze Star. He went on to work for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints as a Seminary teacher and then was self-employed. Jim and Karen Rae served in the Maryland Baltimore Mission from 2007-2009.

Among his many qualities and achievements, Jim is especially remembered as a teacher and entrepreneur. He influenced the lives of many youth in his role as a Seminary teacher. He also taught business courses at Bridgeland Applied Technology Center. Business was his hobby and vocation. He loved thinking of entrepreneurial possibilities, and he started many local businesses, including Camp Bear Lake at Sweetwater, Fun Valley Games, Lundahl's Creamery and Country Village Antique Mall. Jim also volunteered with the Travel Council and was instrumental in bringing the Top of Utah Marathon to Cache Valley. In his later years he purchased property in DuBois, Wyoming, and started a "horse hotel."

Jim had a deep love for the beauties of nature. He was a skilled horseman and adventurer. He had a tender heart and cared deeply about the wellbeing of his family and others.

Jim is survived by his wife, Karen Rae Lundahl, their five children: Bryan (Helen) Lundahl, Brad (Stacy) Lundahl, Kimberly (Scott) Schettler, Lesa Cook, and Merrilyne Lundahl and 16 grandchildren. He is also survived by two elder, adoring sisters, Lauralee (Keith) Ercanbrack and Palma (Bill) Madsen.

Jim valiantly endured a long struggle with frontal-temporal dementia. The family wishes to express their gratitude to Dr. Michael Stones and the caretakers at Terrace Grove and Maple Springs. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Humanitarian Aid or Missionary Fund.

A viewing will be from 10:30 to 11:45 a.m. April 27, 2019, at the River Heights Stake Center (800 S. 600 East. River Heights, Utah). The funeral, under the direction of Allen-Hall Mortuary, will follow at noon on the same day. Interment will be at the Providence, Utah Cemetery with full military honors. Condolences may be shared online at www.allenmortuaries.com.