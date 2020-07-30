1/1
Janet Ellis Maw
1958 - 2020
Janet Ellis Maw
November 8, 1958 - July 29, 2020
Janet Ellis Maw, 61, of Logan, UT, passed away on July 29, 2020, after a long battle with chronic illness. Janet was born to LeGrande and Marilyn Ellis on November 8, 1958, in Stillwater, Oklahoma. Janet spent her childhood in Logan, Utah, and was a graduate of Logan High School where she excelled academically and with the drill team. She graduated from Utah State University with a bachelor's degree in Home Economics Education and Cum Laude honors. During this time she took great satisfaction in her service as the LDSSA Inter-chapter president for all campus sororities. After graduation, Janet began her career in teaching and touched the lives of countless middle school and high school students through her work in schools across Northern Utah. Her commitment to lifelong learning was one of example, as she returned to school to complete an endorsement in English as Second Language and worked towards a Master's Degree in Education after raising three children. Janet is survived by her sons Ryan Maw (Carly), Dallin Maw (Ashley), and Jaden (Kelsie), grandson (Greyson and Daxton), granddaughters (Finley, Campbell, Hensley, and Holland) as well as many beloved nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents (LeGrande and Marilyn), Brother (Brent Ellis), and Sister (Julie Haycock). She is survived by her sister LuAnn (Tom Willmore) as well as brothers Clark (Shannon), Scott, Jason (Jessica), and Lance (Haycock). Janet maintained a firm testimony of the Gospel of Jesus Christ and we look forward to seeing her again without the encumbrances of mortality.
Based on the recent circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, we are prioritizing the health and safety of our friends and family. We encourage everyone to follow the Utah and the CDC mask and social distancing guidelines. Funeral services will be held at the Allen-Hall Mortuary (34 E. Center St., Logan, UT 84321), but will be limited in attendance to only family members. Services will be live-streamed Saturday, August 1, 2020, beginning at 11:00 a.m., and may be viewed at www.allenmortuaries.net. We also understand those that cannot attend based on travel restrictions and those at high risk. For those that cannot attend, you can offer your condolences online at: www.allenmortuaries.net.


Published in Logan Herald Journal on Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
