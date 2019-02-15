Janet Gayle Lenard Hollingshead

September 20, 1945 - February 12, 2019

Janet Gayle Lenard was born Sept. 20, 1945, to Parents Clifford H. Lenard and Helen Mary Hughes Lenard in Hotchkiss, Colorado.

Janet graduated from Hotchkiss High School in 1964 and married David M. Hollingshead in 1964.

Our beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, wife, sister, aunt and most of all best friend, Janet Hollingshead, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019.

Janet was a friend to all and loved by everyone who met her. She was kind and generous, spreading so much joy and love wherever she went.

Janet is survived by her husband Dave; their four children and their spouses, Michelle Thompson, David and Emily Hollingshead, Evan and Lori Hollingshead, Elizabeth and Trent Fox; sister and brother-in-law Arlene and Burt Ryan. Janet has 19 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

Janet's interests included her two pet dogs, Roxy and Zeus, hummingbirds, flower gardening, and most of all having her family around her.

Janet will be missed and remembered by all that knew and loved her.

