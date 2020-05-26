Janet Lynne Olsen
1955 - 2020
Janet Lynne Olsen
March 11, 1955 - May 21, 2020
Our beloved wife, mother, sister, and grandma, Janet Lynne Olsen passed away on May 21, 2020, at her home in Young Ward of an extended illness.
Janet was born Ronald and Eva (Maddox) Laursen on March 11, 1955. She was the older sister to Ronald (Butch) Laursen and Keith Laursen.
She married Noland R. Olsen on August 1st, 1987, and they were married for almost 33 years.
She was the mother of 3 beautiful daughters and she adopted Noland's 3 boys (Olsen Bunch).
She went to Sky View High, and graduated Magna Cum Laude from Stevens-Henager in Logan with an associates degree in Medical sciences.
She is survived by her husband of Young Ward, children Melissa (Matt) Petersen, Tony (Brandi) Olsen, Amanda (Jimmy) Peyson, Rick Olsen, and Alicia (Bryce) Vicars. 17 grandkids, 8 great grandkids, brothers Ronald (Selina) Laursen and Keith (Ronda) Laursen.
She is preceded in death by her parents, son Jesse Olsen, grandsons Calvin Olsen, and Bailand Johnson and son-in-law Kris Kunz.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to her home health/hospice nurse Holly.
Private graveside service will be held at Logan City Cemetary under the direction of Sunset Valley Mortuary.


Published in Logan Herald Journal on May 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sunset Valley Mortuary
67 E 100 N
Logan , UT 84321
(435) 535-3335
