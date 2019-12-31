|
Janet Nelson
July 5, 1942 - December 27, 2019
Janet Madoline Ashley, Seber ,Fisher, Nelson, Newton, Utah. Our beautiful Mom and Gramma Jan passed away suddenly on December 27 at Ogden Regional Hospital. Janet was born on July 5, 1942, in Janesville, Wisconsin, to Parents Clive N. and Berniece Dix Ashley. Janet's family later moved to Cache Valley, Utah, where her and her family remained. Janet married James Albert Seber, August 3, 1957, and together they raised 5 children in the Brigham City Area. Margaret (Deceased), Marty (Deceased) (Charlie), Connie (Dave), Jesse (Cami), Douglas (Deceased). Jim later died July 1, 1966. Janet then married Joe Fisher in 1967 and of that union they had Diana (Dan). Joe later passed away on Oct. 19, 2006. Janet Married Steve Nelson, August 4, 2007. She and Steve enjoyed the last 12 years until her death spending time with family and being active in the seniors community. Funeral Services to Honor this AMAZING WOMAN will be held Friday, Jan. 3 at 10:00 a.m. at the LDS Church in Newton, Utah, 90 South 100 West. Interment will be held later that day at the Brigham City Cemetery at 2 p.m. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.cvmortuary.com.
Published in Logan Herald Journal from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020