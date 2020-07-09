Janet Talbert

April 15, 1944 - July 4, 2020

On Friday, July 4, 2020, Heaven gained another angel. Our mother and grandmother, Jan Talbert of Nibley, Utah, died peacefully and is now having a wonderful reunion with her husband, son, parents, and many other loved ones.

Jan was born on April 15, 1944, in Washington, D.C. to Charles and Anne Parker. She married Ken Talbert on June 2, 1972, Jan has lived in several places in the United States however, she predominantly called Idaho and Utah home.

She is preceded in death by both of her parents, husband, Ken, and son, Edward Frederick Klenke lV. She is survived by two daughters, Sue Hansen (Kent) of West Haven, Utah, and Tami Parker (Eric) of Logan, Utah; Four grandchildren, Grady Hansen, Marisa Hansen, Amya Parker, and Alivia Parker.

A Graveside service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 10, 2020, at Mountain View Cemetery in Mountain Home, Idaho. Arrangements are under the care of Rost Funeral Home McMurtrey Chapel, in Mountain Home, Idaho.





