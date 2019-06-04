Janice LaVerne Orvin Rees

November 29, 1936 - June 2, 2019

Janice LaVerne Orvin Rees 82, passed away Sunday, June 2, 2019, at Autum Care in Hyde Park, Utah.

She was born in Soda Springs Idaho on Nov. 29 1936, and raised in Laketown, Utah, by her parents Ben T. and Eunice Verne Orvin. She lived there until she was 9 after which time her family relocated their turkey farm to Trenton, Utah.

She married Don H Anderson in 1952. They had three daughters together: Lora Lee Cooper (Jeff), Lesa Lott (Bart), and Leslie Beutler (Wade). They were later divorced. She married Dean R Rees in 1967. They were together till his death in 2001.

She worked at Logan Tire Company for many years and retired in 1999. She had many friends and it was said her colorful language could make a sailor blush.

She is survived by her 3 daughters, step daughter Debra Tessendorf and Stepson David Rees, four grandchildren, Eliece, Chris, Lexi, Ashley, seven great grandchildren, Dylan, Ashton, AJ, Anabelle, Oakley, Emmy, Diesel, and her best friend Marie Tarbet.

Preceded in death by parents Ben and Verne Orvin, biological parents Florence Genevieve Johnson and William Henry Weber. Half brother William Henry Weber and half sister Mary Weber Fox. And grandson Dirk Jeff Cooper. Stepdaughter Jana Kennedy and Mark Rees.

A viewing will be held at Cache Valley Mortuary located at 80 West 4200 North Hyde Park, Utah 84318. Tuesday night June 4, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. and Wednesday June 5, 2019, from 10-11 a.m. Burial will be at the Laketown Cemetery. Funeral services are under the direction of Cache Valley Mortuary 435 787 8514. Memories or Condolences may be shared with the family online at www.cvmortuary.com. Published in Logan Herald Journal on June 4, 2019