Janice Ruth Gualtier

August 12, 1948 - June 27, 2019

Janice Ruth West Gaultier of Cache Junction, UT, passed away on June 27, 2019, in Logan, Utah at the age of 70 years old. Jan was born on August 12, 1948, in Tulare, California to Floyd E. West and Katie L Berry, and later Kenneth Dunn helped to raise her. She was a 1967 graduate of Norwalk High School in Norwalk, California. Jan married John T. Gualtier on June 17, 1967, and had recently celebrated their 52nd wedding anniversary. Together they raised 7 children and have 33 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. They made their home in many places including Riverside, California; Luzenne, Iowa; and finally putting down roots in Cache Valley. Jan enjoyed genealogy work and completed many generations of history. She loved animals and had many puppies. While raising her children on the farm in Iowa, she always was doing the impossible: cooking, canning, and keeping Buck in school.

Jan is survived by her parents, Kenneth and Katie Dunn, a sister, Susan Vega (Tom), sister in law, Debi (Gary) Polisano, brother-in law, Butch Gualtier, brother-in law, Don Gualtier, brother-in law, Doug (Maggie) Gualtier. She is also survived by her children, Buck (Natalie) Gualtier, Ron (Jen) Gualtier, Nancy (Carl) Lofthouse, Julie (Aaron) Rudie, Ethan (Maryanne) Gualtier, Josh (Liz) Gualtier, and Megan (Jeff) Hobbs. A graveside service will be held on July 8, 2019, at Camp Williams Veteran Cemetery, where she will be laid to rest. Published in Logan Herald Journal on July 2, 2019