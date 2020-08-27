Janice Schiffman King

June 7, 1935 - August 24, 2020

Janis King, long time resident of Smithfield, passed away on Monday August 24, 2020, in Logan Utah. Janis was born on June 7th, 1935, to Earl and Rozella Schiffman of Logan Utah. She attended school in Logan and graduated from Logan High in 1953, where she soon met Royce King in Logan, they were married in July 1953 at the Logan Temple. Royce joined the Army and they were stationed in several cities in the US and then finished in Anchorage, Alaska. Janis and Royce returned to the Cache Valley where she held positions at several business in the area, and then went to work in the Biology Dept. of Utah State as an administrative assistant. Janis worked in the Biology Dept. for 20 years where she earned community awards and retired from there in 2000.

Janis is survived by her sister Nadine Hull of Reno, Nevada, and Roene Jones of Stockton, Utah. Preceded in death by her brother Dale Schiffman. Survived by her children Kurt King (Christy) Huson Montana, daughter Terry Boydston (Jeff) Buckeye AZ, Bart King (Judy) of Smithfield Utah, and Kelly King (Julie) of Smithfield Utah. She is survived by 57 grandchildren, and 47 great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at the Nelson Funeral Home, 162 E. 400 N. in Logan Utah, Friday, August 28. Visitation from 10:30 to 11:30, and the Funeral at 12 noon. Interment will be at the Logan Cemetery following the Funeral Service.

Janis was a sweet lady always had a smile for anyone she met, she loved her children and her , and her many grandchildren. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store