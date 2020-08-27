1/1
Janice Schiffman King
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Janice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Janice Schiffman King
June 7, 1935 - August 24, 2020
Janis King, long time resident of Smithfield, passed away on Monday August 24, 2020, in Logan Utah. Janis was born on June 7th, 1935, to Earl and Rozella Schiffman of Logan Utah. She attended school in Logan and graduated from Logan High in 1953, where she soon met Royce King in Logan, they were married in July 1953 at the Logan Temple. Royce joined the Army and they were stationed in several cities in the US and then finished in Anchorage, Alaska. Janis and Royce returned to the Cache Valley where she held positions at several business in the area, and then went to work in the Biology Dept. of Utah State as an administrative assistant. Janis worked in the Biology Dept. for 20 years where she earned community awards and retired from there in 2000.
Janis is survived by her sister Nadine Hull of Reno, Nevada, and Roene Jones of Stockton, Utah. Preceded in death by her brother Dale Schiffman. Survived by her children Kurt King (Christy) Huson Montana, daughter Terry Boydston (Jeff) Buckeye AZ, Bart King (Judy) of Smithfield Utah, and Kelly King (Julie) of Smithfield Utah. She is survived by 57 grandchildren, and 47 great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at the Nelson Funeral Home, 162 E. 400 N. in Logan Utah, Friday, August 28. Visitation from 10:30 to 11:30, and the Funeral at 12 noon. Interment will be at the Logan Cemetery following the Funeral Service.
Janis was a sweet lady always had a smile for anyone she met, she loved her children and her , and her many grandchildren. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Visitation
10:30 - 11:30 AM
Nelson Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
28
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Nelson Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Nelson Funeral Home
162 East 400 North
Logan, UT 84321
(435) 752-3261
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Nelson Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved