Janis Merrill Hughes
August 11, 1948 - May 9, 2020
Janis Merrill Hughes passed peacefully from this life at her home surrounded by her family on May 9, 2020, after a five-year battle with cancer.
Janis was born August 11, 1948, in St Joseph's Hospital in Albuquerque, New Mexico, to Roy Herbert and Floyle Palmer Merrill. She was the 4th of 5 children in her family. She was blessed (or cursed) with an overabundance of energy and lived life to the fullest. She filled her life with all the games and activities little girls in grade school do such as tether ball, jump rope, hopscotch, swings, marbles and with her brothers, kite flying or anything else they would allow on occasion including baseball and football. She loved those things but especially loved playing jacks, roller skating and playing paper dolls with her sister Karen. She rode bicycles, horses and once or twice a ride on a motorcycle. She learned to sing and play piano. Time flew by and she was soon driving cars dragging that famous Main Street in Albuquerque with her high school friends. She was in band and choir throughout most of her primary, secondary and college years.
When she was 15 she met a young man at her sister's wedding, having no idea she would marry him 4 years later. She graduated high school also receiving her four-year LDS Seminary certificate and went on to BYU-I. That young man also attended BYU-I and the rest is history. She married Rickey D. Hughes on June 5, 1968, in the Idaho Falls Temple. Thinking they would reside in Rexburg indefinitely, Rick and Janis had the opportunity to move to Logan and Rick began his engineering career at USU. Janis loved being a homemaker and pretty soon three kids came to their family: Derrick, Rebecca and Carrie Lee. She loved crochet, cross stitch, painting ceramics, collecting salt and pepper shakers and Santas. Janis was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and had many church callings and was grateful for them all and loved her Savior Jesus Christ serving in many leadership callings including twice as Relief Society President and twice as Primary President. She made lots of friends and loved them all dearly. She especially loved cheeseburgers, word puzzles, chocolate, Disneyland, Diet Coke, music, strawberries, Girl Scout cookies, reading, brownies and Halloween but most of all she loved her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents; Roy Herbert and Floyle Palmer Merrill, an older brother John Clifford Merrill, a nephew James Clifford Merrill Leseberg, and brother-in-law William Edward Leseberg. She is survived by her eternal companion Rick and children Derrick, Becky (Newt) Holmquist, Carrie (Burk) Fonnesbeck, grandkids Jordan (James) Cunningham, Madelyn, Megan, Ethan, Deagon Fonnesbeck, Holly (Kolby) Naef and Bailey (Lisa) Holmquist, her sisters Jackie Leseberg, and Karen (Gorden) Hughes brother Markus (Barbara) Merrill, and sister in law Coral Oram.
The family is so grateful for all the love and kindness shown to Janis during her illness by neighbors, friends and ward members. The family extends thanks to the many caregivers and medical professionals who gave their support.
Graveside services will be held on Friday, May 15, 2020, beginning at 1:00 p.m. in the Providence City Cemetery. To view the service via Zoom visit www.allenmortuaries.net and click on the link at the bottom of her obituary. Condolences may be expressed online at the same address.
