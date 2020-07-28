Jason Rex Averett
December 18, 1973 - July 22, 2020
Jason Rex Averett, 46 of Nibley, UT, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, July 22, 2020.
Jason was born to parents Rex Averett and Elizabeth Averett on December 18, 1973. He graduated from Ben Lomond High School, served an honorable LDS mission in the Johannesburg, South Africa mission, where he met his future wife and love of his life Carla. They were married and sealed in the Salt Lake City, LDS Temple in August of 1996. They welcomed two wonderful boys.
He is survived by his loving wife Carla, his two sons Riley (Alissa) and Skyler (Ashlie), parents Rex and Liz Averett, siblings Nate (Mandi), Amy (Kelly), Jenny and many beloved friends and family.
Jason enjoyed hunting and the outdoors. He shared a favorite fishing spot in the Uintas with his late grandfather Don. He especially adored children, and would never pass up the opportunity to support a lemonade stand.
Christmas was his favorite holiday, which he insisted on celebrating with the biggest pinion pine tree he could find each year. Jason was so proud of his boys, and cherished his friends. At work he always tried to connect with everyone he came in contact with. He had a kind heart and an infectious laugh.
Carla and her sons will continue to love and cherish their time spent with him. He will forever be loved.
Due to current restrictions, a private funeral service will be held on Wednesday July 29, 2020, at 12:00 p.m. at the Nibley Stake Center. 3701 S. 450 West, Nibley UT 84321. Jason will be laid to rest at the Hyrum City Cemetery.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday August 1, 2020, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. in the Bowery at 3701 S. 450 West, Nibley, UT 84321 for anyone who would like to attend. Please observe all social distancing guidelines. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Allen-Hall Mortuary and condolences may be shared online at www.allenmortuaries.com
