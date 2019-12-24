|
Jay Blaine Merrill
August 15, 1945 - December 20, 2019
Jay Blaine Merrill passed away December 20 from pancreatic cancer while holding the love of his life's hand. Born August 15, 1945, to George Blaine and Geraldine Lott Merrill, he grew up in Trenton, Utah, and lived most of his 74 years there.
Jay was a smart, kind, generous, caring man who married Mary Dare Wilson on February 18, 1972, in the Salt Lake Temple after meeting her at a Friday night dance. They shared a wonderful life together raising their eight children: Phillip (Amy Burton), Josh (Roxi Van Orman), Alex, George (Monica Elwood), Joel (Robyn Young), Blake, Laura Merritt, and Clay (Mindy Bay). He felt his life was well spent because he had such wonderful children. Family was the most important thing to Jay, being blessed with 8 children, 5 daughter-in-laws, and 29 grandchildren. They were the greatest treasure he could imagine.
Jay worked for Thiokol (ATK) for 38 years as a machinist. He was very active in the LDS church, devoting many hours to learning and studying the gospel.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, a sister, and his son Blake.
Funeral services will be held Friday, December 27, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. in the Smithfield 23rd Ward Chapel, 451 South 250 East, Smithfield. Friends may call Thursday evening at Nelson Funeral Home, 85 South Main, Smithfield from 6 to 8 p.m. and Friday at the church from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Interment will be in the Trenton Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.nelsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Dec. 24, 2019