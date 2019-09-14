|
|
Jay Dee Robinette
08/22/1940 - 09/11/2019
Jay Dee Robinette of Henderson, NV, (formerly of Brigham City, UT) passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, September 11, 2019.
He was born August 22, 1940, in Brigham City, UT, to Dee Willis Robinette and Ruth Marie Jensen. He is the oldest of six siblings; Ann (Rod) Corry, Stuart (Jackie) Robinette, Janet (Jay) Wardle, Julie (Reed) Ernstrom and Steve (Kristie) Robinette.
Jay is survived by the love of his life, his wife of 56 years, Linda Allsop; and two sons; Douglas (Dawn) Robinette and Gary (Tiffani) Robinette. He was preceded in death by a son, Larry Robinette. He is the grandfather of eight beautiful granddaughters; Emma (James) Hurst, Taylor Robinette, Bree Robinette, Autumn Robinette, Kaydee Robinette, Annie Robinette, Madison Robinette and Gentrie Robinette.
Jay retired from a lengthy career of 40 years working in the telecommunications industry, most recently with Lucent Technologies. He also served in the United States Armed Forces.
He was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served in many callings with the latest being a temple worker in the Las Vegas, NV Temple.
A viewing will be held on Friday, September 20, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Myers Mortuary, 205 South 100 East, Brigham City, UT, followed by a brief graveside ceremony at the Brigham City, UT Cemetery at 12:00 p.m. All are welcome and invited to attend. Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, (435) 673-4221. Please visit our website at www.metcalfmortuary.com for condolences, complete obituary and funeral listings.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Sept. 14, 2019