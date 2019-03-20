Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nelson Funeral Home
162 East 400 North
Logan, UT 84321
(435) 752-3261
Viewing
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Nelson Funeral Home
162 East 400 North
Logan, UT 84321
View Map
Viewing
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Nelson Funeral Home
162 East 400 North
Logan, UT 84321
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
Nelson Funeral Home
162 East 400 North
Logan, UT 84321
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jay Parson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jay Parson


1940 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jay Parson Obituary
Jay Parson
1/22/1940 - 3/18/2019
Jay W. Parson, 79, of Smithfield, Utah, died Monday, March 18, 2019, of heart complications. He was born January 22, 1940, to Wilford J. Parson and Dorothy Fulkerson Parson in Logan, Utah. He was the oldest of three boys.
Jay was educated in the Cache County Schools and graduated from North Cache High School. Right out of high school Jay went to work for Parson Ready Mix. While working on a job in Montpelier, Idaho, he met the love of his life, Gayelene Booth. They were married for 58 years.
Jay loved his family more than words can express. He also loved to play golf and work in his beautiful yard.
Jay is survived by his wife Gaye, three children, Cindy (Greg) Bangerter, Tim (Nanette) Parson, Jennifer (Joel) Robinson, 8 grandchildren and 3 great- grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother Ralph Parson. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Dennis.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at Nelson Funeral Home, 162 East 400 North, Logan. A viewing will be held Friday, March 22, 2019, from 6-8 p.m. and a viewing prior to the funeral on Saturday from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Interment will follow at the Smithfield City Cemetery.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.nelsonfuneralhome.com
Published in Logan Herald Journal from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now