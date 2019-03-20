Jay Parson

1/22/1940 - 3/18/2019

Jay W. Parson, 79, of Smithfield, Utah, died Monday, March 18, 2019, of heart complications. He was born January 22, 1940, to Wilford J. Parson and Dorothy Fulkerson Parson in Logan, Utah. He was the oldest of three boys.

Jay was educated in the Cache County Schools and graduated from North Cache High School. Right out of high school Jay went to work for Parson Ready Mix. While working on a job in Montpelier, Idaho, he met the love of his life, Gayelene Booth. They were married for 58 years.

Jay loved his family more than words can express. He also loved to play golf and work in his beautiful yard.

Jay is survived by his wife Gaye, three children, Cindy (Greg) Bangerter, Tim (Nanette) Parson, Jennifer (Joel) Robinson, 8 grandchildren and 3 great- grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother Ralph Parson. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Dennis.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at Nelson Funeral Home, 162 East 400 North, Logan. A viewing will be held Friday, March 22, 2019, from 6-8 p.m. and a viewing prior to the funeral on Saturday from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Interment will follow at the Smithfield City Cemetery.

