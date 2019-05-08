Jay Smith

October 2, 1935 - May 2, 2019

Jay Smith, 83, passed away on May 2, 2019, at Logan Hospital Surrounded by family. He was born on October 2, 1935, to Rulon and Rhelda Perkes Smith, in Smithfield, Utah. He married Grace Bailey Bankhead on June 27, 1957, in Wellsville, Utah.

He enjoyed snowmobiling, camping, hunting, fishing, and gardening. He worked at Thiokol for 39 1/2 years. He was a member of the Wellsville Amvets. He is survived by his wife Grace of Hyrum. RoseAnn (Boyd) Nielsen, Riverton, Utah, Teena (Rick) Johnson, Hyrum, Utah, Charlotte (David) Earley, Smithfield, Utah, Rulon (Robyn) Smith, Elwood, Utah, Tay (Alyce) Smith, Wellsville, Utah. 16 Grandkids, 19 Great Grandkids, Brother Clinton (Evon) Smith, Las Vegas, NV. He was proceeded in death by his father Rulon Smith, mother Rhelda Perkes Smith Woodward, Step Father Elmer Woodward. 2 Grandsons Jeremy Hillyard, and DJ Johnson. 2 Granddaughters Kyliegh Ruedas, and Mellie Smith. 2 Sisters Gayla McClure, and Marva Maughan. 2 Brothers Mervin Smith, and Randall Smith.

A Viewing service will be held Thursday May 9, 2019, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the North Stake Center 245 Apple Drive, Hyrum, Utah. Prior to services from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., with Bishop Delon Brower conducting. A graveside service will be held at 12:00 noon on Friday May 10, 2019, at the Hyrum City Cemetery. Compassionate service by Hyrum 5th Ward Relief Society.

Published in Logan Herald Journal on May 8, 2019