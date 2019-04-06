Jean Cundell Boettinger

October 20, 1930 - January 4, 2019

Jean Cundell Boettinger (88) passed away at Cache Valley Assisted Living in Providence, Utah, on January 4, 2019. Born on October 20, 1930, in Passaic, New Jersey, Jean Helen Cundell was the second child of Mae Hasbrouck and Warren Cundell. Jean was quite a tomboy growing up, doing whatever was the outdoor activity of the season. She worked for the First Presbyterian Church of Passaic after school, and graduated with honors from Passaic High School in 1948. Jean attended New Jersey State Teacher's College (now Kean University) and graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Education in 1952.

Jean married her high school sweetheart, William (Bill) Richard Boettinger, on July 18, 1953. Jean was a second grade teacher at Passaic Public School No. 10 before the arrival of children, Lea and Janis. Jean and Bill resided for much of their married life in Saddle Brook, New Jersey. Jean was a devoted mother, supporting her daughters by attending many elementary school and high school events, including band concerts and football games (mainly for the marching band). Jean and Bill built a cabin near Lake Wallenpaupack in the Pocono Mountains of Pennsylvania, where the family spent weekends and summers boating, fishing, waterskiing, and enjoying friends. Jean worked as an optician in Bill's optometry practice in Passaic for many years. Her last career was as an editor at The Food Institute.

Jean and Bill retired to Lake Havasu City, Arizona, in 1990, where they enjoyed many more years together boating, fishing, traveling, and four-wheeling in the desert, and were members of the Havasu 4 Wheelers and the Lake Havasu Yacht Club. Artistically gifted, Jean taught herself to play the piano. She also enjoyed making ceramics and stained glass, and was an especially talented oil painter. After 59 years of marriage, Bill passed away in early 2013. Jean spent the last 2.5 years of her life near Janis in northern Utah, where she touched many lives and developed wonderful friendships.

Her loving husband, Bill, her devoted parents, Warren and Mae Cundell, and her brother and sister-in-law, Warren Robert (Bob) and Catherine Cundell, preceded Jean in death. Her loving daughters and sons-in-law, Janis Lynn Boettinger and Eugene Schupp (Logan, UT) and Lea Jean and Herbert Garrard (Perkasie, PA) and her treasured cat, Cappy Boots, survive her.

All who knew and loved Jean and her family are welcome to celebrate Jean's life at Crumb Brothers Artisan Bread in Logan, Utah, on April 11, 2019, 7:00-8:30 p.m. Interment will be at Lake Havasu Memorial Gardens in Lake Havasu City, Arizona, on April 13, 2019, at 1:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, feel free to donate in Jean's memory to The or to your local animal rescue or humane society. Special thanks to Jean's support team in Utah, especially the dedicated staff at Cache Valley Assisted Living, Community Nursing Services (CNS), Pioneer Valley Lodge, ComForCare of Northern Utah, First Presbyterian Church of Logan, and Crumb Brothers Artisan Bread.