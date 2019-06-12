Jean Larsen

October 28, 1931 - June 7, 2019

Our beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother, Ollie Jean Hakkila Larsen, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 7, 2019, in Salt Lake City, UT.

Jean was born October 28, 1931, in Preston, Idaho, to Connie Foss Gibbons and Owen Hakkila, who died in a mining accident in Wyoming when Jean was a baby, and was brought up later in life by her step-father Eddie Gibbons. She married Robert D. Sparrow, later divorced. She met and married LaMar Larsen; he preceded her in death.

Jean, whom her grandchildren fondly called "Ba Ba," was a gifted pianist with the ability to play by ear, which she did anytime there was a piano around. She was the embodiment of selflessness, style, grace, and unconditional love, which could be felt in her presence. She has been described as a friend to everyone and had an uncanny ability to reach people in a deep and positive way. A glowing bright light has transcended and will be sorely missed.

Jean leaves behind daughter Cally Cooper (John), Grandchildren - Kimberly Ann Gilbert (Skyler), Robert Major Hansen, Whitney Cooper and Stephanie Cooper. Four great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.

The family is holding a private gathering on Friday, June 14, 2019, followed by a graveside service at the Preston cemetery.

Published in Logan Herald Journal on June 12, 2019