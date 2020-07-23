1/1
Jeffrey Scott McNeil
1956 - 2020
On Sunday, July 19, 2020, Jeffrey Scott McNeil passed away unexpectedly at home following a fall. Jeff was the loving husband of Patti and father of Jennifer and Karen, who are all grieving his untimely loss at the age of 64.
Jeff was born on January 31, 1956, in Logan, Utah, to James and Marjorie (Fereday) McNeil. He served four years in the Army and married fellow-soldier Sherrie Turner in 1976, with whom he had his two daughters. After their divorce, Jeff married Anne (Gibson) McNeil and was with her until her death in 2009. He then reconnected with childhood friend Patricia Stockdale; they married in 2010 and recently celebrated their tenth wedding anniversary.
Jeff was a life-long fisherman who loved nature; he wrote poetry and took beautiful photographs of birds and other animals. Jeff could often be found outside working on his lawn, and was well-loved by his neighbors for his care, helpfulness, and sense of humor. He will be missed by all.
Jeff is survived by his wife; his two daughters, Jennifer Norman and Karen McNeil; grandchildren David Norman and Noelle, Sabrina, Elias and Maya Faiza; his brother and sister-in-law, William and Mary Ann; his brother-in-law, Leroy (Butch) Andra; as well as his Aunt Ruth and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother Lynn and his sister Luan Andra.
There will be a family celebration of Jeff's life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to your favorite charity in his honor.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.allenmortuaries.net.


Published in Logan Herald Journal on Jul. 23, 2020.
