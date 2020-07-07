Jennifer Waddell Tingey

January 25, 1941 - June 26, 2020

Jennifer Waddell Tingey, 79, passed away on June 27, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital in Boise, Idaho.

Jennifer was born on January 25, 1941, in Clydebank, Scotland. She moved to Logan, Utah, to marry Vance Barnes Tingey and they were sealed in the Logan Utah Temple on December 28, 1960. They were later divorced. She was blessed with 5 loving children.

She was preceded in death by two sons, Bruce Tingey and Richard Tingey.

She is survived by three children, Gayle Tingey, Robert (Mary) Tingey and Brian Tingey. She has 4 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. She was their greatest joy.

Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. in the Logan City Cemetery.





