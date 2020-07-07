1/1
Jennifer Waddell Tingey
Jennifer Waddell Tingey
January 25, 1941 - June 26, 2020
Jennifer Waddell Tingey, 79, passed away on June 27, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital in Boise, Idaho.
Jennifer was born on January 25, 1941, in Clydebank, Scotland. She moved to Logan, Utah, to marry Vance Barnes Tingey and they were sealed in the Logan Utah Temple on December 28, 1960. They were later divorced. She was blessed with 5 loving children.
She was preceded in death by two sons, Bruce Tingey and Richard Tingey.
She is survived by three children, Gayle Tingey, Robert (Mary) Tingey and Brian Tingey. She has 4 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. She was their greatest joy.
Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. in the Logan City Cemetery.


Published in Logan Herald Journal from Jul. 7 to Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bowman Funeral Parlor
10254 W Carlton Bay Dr
Garden City, ID 83714
(208) 853-3131
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

2 entries
July 4, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
July 4, 2020
Please accept my sincere condolences. May you remain strong as a family and find comfort and peace in God who is near to all those calling upon him. 1 Peter 5: 6,7
