1/2
Jerry Hendricks
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jerry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jerry Hendricks
April 24, 1936 - August 18, 2020
Gerald (Jerry) William Hendricks, born on April 24, 1936, to Mary and Fenton Hendricks, passed away on August 18, 2020, due heart failure. His sense of humor, quick smile, and storytelling will be missed by many. He will also be remembered for his willingness to offer a helping hand and as a boisterous sports enthusiast.
He leaves behind the love of his life for 58 years Sharlene Durrant Hendricks, four children (Patricia Wolford, Mary Jo Williams, Jeri Ann Hendricks, Curtis Hendricks), ten grandchildren and ten great grandchildren. The family would like to thank everyone for their prayers and support at this time.
There will be a viewing held on Sunday, August 23, 2020, from 5-8 p.m. at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 South 800 East, Preston, Idaho. A private family service will be held on Monday, August 24, 2020. Military rites and interment will be in the Richmond, Utah Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
23
Viewing
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Webb Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Webb Funeral Home
1005 South 8th East
Preston, ID 83263
(208) 852-0533
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Webb Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved