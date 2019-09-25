|
Jesse Rasmussen
September 15, 1920 - September 23, 2019
Our father reached 99 years when he drew his last breath in Idaho where 5 generations of his pioneer ancestors homesteaded and lay at rest. Jesse Gordon Rasmussen, Rexburg, ID, formerly Tyler, TX, and Ogden, UT, has "gone the way of all the earth." He was predeceased by his wife, Ruth Irene Winters Rasmussen.
His mortal journey ended September 23, 2019. It began in Weston, Idaho, on September 15, 1920, when he was born to (Mart) Lars Martinews, Jr. and Elsie Luvina Fredrickson Rasmussen as the 5th of 6 children. Jesse survived as the last living of his brothers and sister (Harold, Cassie, Marion, Oliver, and Francis.)
Both his grandfather Lars Rasmussen and his father Mart Rasmussen farmed near the Bear River. Jesse's life philosophies were forged on the anvil of his ancestors. His parents created an environment of hard work and learning by experience. He learned the law of the harvest, loyalty to family, tolerance, and endurance.
He left the farm at 19 to attend trade school in Weiser, ID. After graduation, he worked as a shipwright at Puget Sound Naval shipyard. In Bremerton, Washington, he met his sweetheart Irene Winters. They married on March 16, 1943, in the Bremerton Methodist Church. When he was called to serve in the Pacific Theater during WW2, he sent Irene to live with his parents in Weston. While there, their first daughter was born. In 1946, Jesse and Irene moved from Idaho to Ogden, UT. They were sealed in the Salt Lake Temple March 16, 1950. They lived in Ogden in the home Jesse built until Irene passed in 2006. In 2007 Jesse moved to Texas to live with family. Together they raised 5 children: Beverly (Allen Bingham), Jessa-Lee Bell, Larry (Susan Crossfield), Leslie, and Michael James, deceased.
Saying no to commission in the Navy, Jesse elected to join the US Army. He trained near Lake Pontchartrain in New Orleans, was stationed in Oro Bay, New Guinea, and served in the combat engineers in the liberation of Leyte, Philippines. He was proud to serve his country honorably during WW2.
Jesse learned the art of cabinet making; was an expert pattern maker and skilled craftsman. He created wood masterpieces for churches, tabernacles, and houses. He built his own home with a strong foundation. He worked for Anderson Lumber Co., owned Rasmussen Cabinet & Millwork for many years. He worked as purchasing agent for Jetway Corp. and for Great Salt Lake Mineral and Chemical. He served a mission to Spanish-speaking people in Utah and served with his wife in the Ogden Temple. They spent years documenting family history and providing ordinances for relatives. He liked geography and loved traveling. He loved to tease and joke, making friends everywhere he went. He was generous and it pleased him to donate his property to the Church to be used for scholarships for BYU and BYUI.
He liked Country/Western music and was fond of dancing with his wife. He danced with his children and grandchildren, walking the floor and singing them to sleep. He leaves behind 4 children, 15 grandchildren, 45 great grandchildren and many great great grand children. Honorary pallbearers are grandsons Martin Bell, Jonathon Bell, Brett (Buck) Bingham.
Visitation will be held Saturday, Sept. 28 from 10:00 -10:45 a.m. prior to the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. at the LDS Church 389 Mariah Avenue, Rexburg. Bishop Doug Phillips officiating. Graveside services will be at the Weston City Cemetery, Idaho at 3:00 p.m. (Hwy 91S thru Dayton, Hwy D1 & Hwy 36 into Weston). Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at: webbmortuary.com.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Sept. 25, 2019