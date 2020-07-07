1/1
Jessica RenÈA Harrison-Keller
Jessica Renèa Harrison-Keller
April 19, 1976 - July 3, 2020
After fighting a valiant and tenacious four-year battle against breast cancer, Jessica Renèa Harrison-Keller died July 3, 2020, at her home in Hyrum, Utah. She was 44.
During the fight, Jessica educated herself about every step of the disease and various treatment options. She impressed her physicians by her approach, her knowledge, and her determination, said her husband Bret Keller.
"Do The Best You Can! Never Give Up! Never Surrender!" Jessica said throughout her battle. "Live Your Best Life."
"Jessica always called herself a warrior," her dad said. "With her cancer, she had taken the oath to fight."
Jessica Renèa Harrison-Keller was born April 19, 1976, in Dearborn, Michigan to Diane Sue Revard and John Richard Harrison. She was the oldest of four children that included her brother, Jason and her two sisters, Juli and Jacqueline. They retained a close relationship over the years. The family lived in the Dearborn, Michigan, area following her birth until their family moved to North Ogden, Utah, in December of 1987. In November of 1990, her family moved to Littleton, Colorado, where she graduated from Arapahoe High School in 1994. Jessica enrolled at Utah State University (USU) in Logan, Utah, that same year. During Jessica's senior year at USU in 1998, she was looking forward to two big events in her life:
1. Graduation with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Human Resource Management, and;
2. Marrying the love of her life on July 11, 1998-Bret Allan Keller of Hyrum, Utah.
The happy couple had four wonderful children, Braden John Keller (16), Brooke Diane Keller (14), Brindi Lynn Keller (11) and Brielle Ruth Keller (9).
Jessica spent her career working in Human Resource (HR) at several companies in Logan, and Salt Lake City, Utah, from 1998 through 2019. She had been an HR director, manager and generalist. One of her career highlights involved a trip to Germany for two weeks helping to smooth out a new company acquisition. Jessica spent the remainder of her career at Sunshine Terrace, a Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, until a year before her death, where she had many dear friends.
Jessica touched the lives of many people in person and on Facebook (FB), who followed her daily posts about her family and her battle with cancer. She concluded her journey with these final thoughts taken from her FB entry on May 31, 2020.
"Everyone writes their own story. No two stories are the same. (Happiness, sadness and a plot twist for good measure) My story has been filled with a great family of my own, my wonderful family I grew up with, my loving extended family, countless friends and a handful of best friends who are like sisters. I'm so grateful for each and every one of you. I have had many fond memories filled with love and laughter!"
Together Forever With Bret Keller!
Do The Best You Can!
Never Give Up! Never Surrender!
Jessica is survived by her husband, Bret Allan Keller, her children, Braden John Keller, Brooke Diane Keller, Brindi Lynn Keller and Brielle Ruth Keller; father, John Richard Harrison, brother, Jason Richard Harrison, sisters, Juli Rose Harrison-Bourdos, and Jacqueline Romana Harrison-Cobb. Jessica was preceded in death by her mother, Diane Sue Revard-Harrison in 1991.
A viewing will take place between 6:00-8-00 p.m., Thursday, July 9th at Allen-Hall Mortuary, 34 East Center Street in Logan, UT.
Funeral services will be at the Hyrum South Stake Center, 600 S. 200 East, Hyrum, 10:00 a.m. on Friday, July 10th. Services are under the direction of Allen-Hall Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed online at www.allenmortuaries.net.


Published in Logan Herald Journal on Jul. 7, 2020.
