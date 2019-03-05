Jill Maurie Roberts

February 24, 1956 - March 2, 2019

Jill Maurie Roberts was born Feb. 24, 1956, in Brooklyn, NY, to Dudley and Faith Roberts. Adored big sister of Randy Roberts, cherished sister-in-law of Rachel Tooker, and dear friend and aunty to many, Jill passed gently March 2, 2019. Her resilient spirit is an ongoing inspiration; the breadth and depth of her kindness continue to touch lives from New York to California; her humor leaves laughter in our hearts.

A graduate of Beaver College and Boston College, Jill was an accomplished teacher specializing in work with blind and disabled children. She taught at the Iowa Braille and Sight Saving School in Vinton, Iowa, and in public schools in Canton, Ohio. Jill was proud to be awarded Iowa special education teacher of the year in 1993 and especially thrilled to have several of her students honor her at the awards ceremony. It is not her career, however, that defines Jill, but the content of her character and her many kind and compassionate acts.

Jill was our energizer bunny. Despite being handed many physical challenges in her life, she had an effervescent, positive attitude. Even when she was at her weakest, she insisted on pushing her limits. She and her family and friends are forever grateful for the care she received at Intermountain Logan Regional Hospital, especially for all of the caregivers in the Transitional Care Unit. An eternal optimist, Jill never complained; she devoted her positive energy to helping others and will be honored and remembered for her many caring ways.

In June 2013, Jill made a chance visit to the Kirtland Visitors Center in Kirtland, Ohio. There she met Elder and Sister Norton and her life changed forever. In March 2014, Elder Norton baptized and confirmed Jill, and she became a devout member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. In Kirtland she also met Elder and Sister Sorenson and Elder and Sister Robbins along with many other missionaries. Jill's happiest time was spent in Logan, Utah, where Mom and Dad Robbins welcomed her into their loving family and brought Jax, her treasured furry companion, into her life. Here in Utah, Jill has been surrounded by an extended caring circle of dear friends. She will be greatly missed, but her light will continue to shine for all who have been touched by her presence in their lives.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, March 7, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Logan South Stake Center, 350 W. 700 South, Logan, Utah 84321. Friends may visit with family Thursday from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. at the church. A luncheon will be held at the church following the services. Interment: Sacramento, CA, at a later date. Services entrusted to Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary.

