|
|
Jill Merrill Moore
05/18/1951 - 07/16/2019
On a beautiful July afternoon, this special lady left her earthly home to be reunited with her beloved parents, Lyman and Norma Merrill. She passed suddenly from a heart attack on July 16, 2019. Jill Lawna Merrill Moore was born May 18, 1951, in Preston, Idaho. Anxiously awaiting her arrival was an older sister, Tedra. She was joined later by younger sisters, Meridee and Mollie. Jill, with a delightful head of auburn ringlets/thick braids grew up in Weston, Idaho - an idyllic childhood. She attended Weston/Clifton Elementary schools, graduating from West Side High School with the Class of 1969. She was actively involved but her most memorable was drill team (Pirettes). She attended USU and was an avid Aggie fan. Jill , a strong and classy lady, was industrious and independent. She worked hard and succeeded in her world of business at Dean Witter. She worked at their Ogden, UT - Birmingham, AL - and Portland, OR, offices. While in Portland, she met her soulmate - Charlie Moore - and he convinced her to stop and smell the roses. They retired to their present home in Newport, OR. Jill loved adventure and traveling and she and Charlie had both as they traveled the West participating in championship bowling and golfing tournaments. They became loyal Mariner fans. She loved her step daughters; Katie Moore-Naugle and Lacy McLane. Her four step-grandsons; Killian, Zachery, Scooter and Titus. Katie Moore-Naugle wrote, "She was the love of my father's life. She was an amazing grandmother and a woman that I always looked to for honest conversation. She was strong and fierce in her life." Jill was artistically gifted. Her drawings/paintings hang in many places in the Northwest. She was creative - making intricately beaded dolls and jewelry for her sisters, nieces, and friends. She had a rich alto voice and could play the piano by ear. She crocheted many exquisite items for family and friends and was extremely generous with her time and talents. Survivors include her husband, Charlie Moore, two stepdaughters, 4 grandsons. Her sisters: Tedra (Mack), Meridee (Mike), and Mollie (Dave). Nieces and nephews: Heidi, Nick, Kate, Cody and Destiny. Seventeen great nieces and nephews. Preceding her in death were her parents; Lyman and Norma Merrill, infant brother Jon, infant sister Lurayne and in-laws: William and Caryl Moore. Words cannot convey the love and great loss we feel at this time. Memorial services conducted in Oregon.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on July 30, 2019