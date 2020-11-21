1/1
Jimmy Reese
November 1, 1948 - October 19, 2020
Jim Reese, a friend, father and spouse passed away October 19, 2020, due to natural causes.
He was born November 1, 1948, in Phoenix, Arizona, and was proudly adopted into a family of 9 by Edger and Rachel Reese. He graduated from Westwood High School in Mesa, Arizona, on May 28, 1967. After high school he joined the Civil Air Patrol, where he met Sue Sowden at a dance hall. They married on January 22, 1968, and continued on to have 3 children, Susan Rosemary, Jamie Rachel, and Jimmy Mitchell.
Jim was a hard worker, he drove truck for Salt River for well over 20 years and went on to be a Heavy Equipment Operator for the rest of his working life. He was a great mechanic and a Harley-Davidson enthusiast. In his free time you could find him in the shop working on a motor of any sort, along with participating in charities such as Teddy Bear Run. He was apart of the ABATE club, and many other organizations throughout his life. These traits were passed down to his son, Jimmy, and his grandson, Charles Mitchell, whom he raised as one of his own.
He is preceded in death by his parents, beloved daughter Jamie, and lifelong friend Bob Armstrong. He is survived by his beautiful wife, Sue, their other 2 children, 10 grandchildren, many great grandchildren, and lifelong friends whom got the pleasure of meeting Jim.
Services will be held June 12, 2021, and a Harley-Davidson ride will take place also. Places and times will be announced at a later date.
The family would like to thank Rocky Mountain Hospice for taking such great care of Jim.


Published in Logan Herald Journal on Nov. 21, 2020.
