Jo Ann Peterson
April 24, 1931 - May 8, 2020
Jo Ann passed away May 8th in Visalia California. She lived most of her married life in Hughson, California, with her husband Leland Wesley Peterson. She returned to the Cache Valley area from 2001-2013. Then spent the rest of her life in Visalia. She was preceded in death by her husband and two grandchildren. She had many hobbies and talents: Cooking, sewing, painting, Brazilian embroidery. She was most passionate about her beautiful oil and acrylic paintings, which adorn the current homes of all members of her family. She served in many teaching positions in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She felt she had been blessed very much in this life and therefore shared what she had with others who were in need. She is survived by her four children and their spouses, 13 grandchildren, and 32 great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the LDS Church's General Missionary Fund. Interment will be in the Wellsville City Cemetery in Wellsville, Utah. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nelsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on May 23, 2020.