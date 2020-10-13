Jo Anne Derrick
October 4, 1946 - October 10, 2020
Jo Anne Derrick was born October 4, 1946, in Elmira, New York, to Helen and Robert Reagan.
With her son and one daughter by her side she returned to her Heavenly home on October 10, 2020, due to natural causes.
Jo grew up in Elmira, enjoying her days running barefoot in the fields, playing with friends and being in nature. She was recognized as a local hero at the age of 17 for saving four children from a house fire.
She had various jobs that always included being around people. Jo retired from TJ Maxx in 2012.
Jo became a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in 2007 and received her endowments in the Logan, Utah temple in 2008. She had wonderful ministering brethren that took great care of her and she loved dearly. She very much enjoyed her many friends and family. We want to thank everyone that reached out to her when she was no longer able to get out and about. You were a light in her life.
Jo is survived by her sister Pat Danelutti and brother Mike Reagan, children; Barbara Coburn, Lisa Freese, Robert Derrick, Jenny (Jay) Bair and honorary daughters Stephany Watson and Amy Loveland.
She was preceded in death by her father Robert and her step mother Bea Reagan, her mother Helen Reagan, one brother, Ronald and two sisters, Isabella (Louise) and Katharine (Kay).
Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 16, 2020, at 12:00 p.m. at the Richmond Stake Center, 135 W. Main St. Richmond, UT. Viewings will be held Thursday from 6-8 p.m. and Friday from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at the Richmond Stake Center 135 W. Main St. Richmond, UT. Interment will be at the Richmond Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com
.
For those who are not able to attend Jo's funeral in person the service will be streamed live. Please go to www.webbmortuary.com
and click on her obituary for more information.
We would like to thank the staff of Symbi Home Health Care, Intermountain Home and Hospice and Franklin County Transitional Care for their loving care of our mother. We would also like to thank the staff of Webb Funeral Home for their care and sensitivity during this time.
In lieu of flowers, mom asked that if her friends and loved ones would like to do something to please donate to one of the following:
Primary Children's Hospital
St. Jude's
Any Veteran's program, such as Wounded Warrior