JoAnne Rasmussen Rasmussen
March 16, 1931 - January 13, 2020
JoAnne Rasmussen Rasmussen, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, neighbor and friend, passed away on January 13, 2020. She will be dearly missed, especially by us, her six children.
Anne was born in Provo, Utah, on March 16, 1931, and spent most of her childhood in Logan. She grew up with her beloved younger siblings David and Julia. She truly appreciated the blessings of her extended family.
Anne graduated from Ogden High School. She then attended Weber State College - where she met a young man with an identical last name. His first name was Russell. No relation, but their last name was a common bond. They dated steadily until he was called to serve in the US Army in Korea. She treasured and kept the many letters she received from her soldier.
She attended BYU, earning a degree in Theater Arts, a choice that has impacted our family for generations.
All of her yearbooks (Ogden, Weber, and BYU) are loaded with photos showing her significant involvement in school activities - a true socialite.
Anne and Russ were married in the Logan Utah Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on March 12, 1954. Mom always let us know that their temple marriage was the most important thing they had done - not only for them but for their posterity as well.
Anne raised six children. Somehow she balanced her home duties with our music lessons, dance lessons, swim lessons, practices, performances and visits to the doctor, orthodontist, eye doctor and dentist for her children. In addition she volunteered and served in church callings, school organizations, directing shows and performing.
She loved live theater throughout her life and acted in a variety of roles in both Utah, California and Alabama. She made sure that her children and grandchildren were introduced to many wonderful theater experiences. She also loved to direct shows - including church plays, melodramas, road shows and community theaters. She was especially good at coining new lyrics to be sung to old Broadway melodies.
When Dad's job took our family to Huntsville, Alabama, Mom jumped in with both feet. She grew to love the South. Returning to Utah, she spent her last 40 years living in Logan - except for two ventures as a full-time missionary with Dad - at Temple Square and in Philadelphia. She treasured both of those experiences. In Logan she was active in numerous community groups - USU Alumni, USU International Student Association, Belletrist, and DUP to name a few. She also loved serving in the Logan Temple for many years. This calling was a culmination of what she believed was most important.
She frequently expressed gratitude for how blessed she was.
She was preceded in death by her husband Russell, her father Irvin, her mother Fern and her sister Julia. She is survived by her brother David and his wife Deon.
She is also survived by her six children - Kirsten (& Scott Flamand - Gainesville, FL), Peter (& Lisa - Stansbury Park, UT), Kurt (& Terry - Greentown, IN), Eric (& Amy - Logan, UT), Maren (& Dale Peel - Mt. Pleasant, UT) and Chris (& Susan - River Heights, UT), 34 grandchildren and 32 great-grandchildren (and counting.)
As a family, we wish to extend a heart-felt statement of appreciation to the many individuals who have rendered love and concern over the period of time that Mom has been under care. Mom loved her time at Pioneer Valley Lodge. The staff of CNS Hospice has been such a help. And what a blessing it has been for Mom to be in the care and keeping of the wonderful people at Legacy House these past years. We are indeed grateful for all the love and support that we have felt.
Funeral services are under the direction of Allen-Hall Mortuary. A viewing will be held Monday, January 20 at Allen-Hall Mortuary, 34 East Center in Logan, from 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be Tuesday, January 21, at the Logan East Stake Center, 1450 East 1500 North in Logan, beginning at Noon with a viewing prior from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Interment will be in the Logan City Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed online at www.allenmortuaries.net.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Jan. 18, 2020