John Ford
March 1, 1932 - October 17, 2020
John Wallace Ford, a long-time resident of Logan City, passed away, Oct. 17, 2020, after complications of a fall. He was 88.
John was born on March 1, 1932, in Kanab, Utah. He was the son and middle child of Asa Clair Ford and Clara Alvira Burnham Ford. He attended Utah State University where he met and married Shirley Spackman of Lewiston, UT, in the Logan LDS Temple March 17, 1953. They later divorced in 1986.
He played football for Southern Utah State College and then Utah State Agricultural College. He held the record for long jump for many years. He graduated from college in 1952 and served in the Air Force for four years. He was a United States Postal Service letter carrier for Logan City for 25 years.
He enjoyed dancing, singing barbershop and building things. He built five miniature golf courses. He was in the Senior Olympics at the age of 55.
John is survived by his children, Claren (Doug) Bryson of Ogden; Nathan J. (Lynea) Ford, Tucson, AZ; Cynthia (Eric) Pulley, St. Louis, MO; Adele (Jim) Chase, Elk Ridge, UT; Cheryl Ann (Ron) Anderson, Richmond, UT; William J. (Wendy) Ford, South Jordan, UT; Robert J. (Clara) Ford, Ogden, UT; 29 grandchildren, and 37 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brothers, Kim B. Ford and Paul B. Ford, and a sister, Anna May Ford Little, of Kanab. A son-in-law, Doug Bryson, and three siblings preceded him in death: his brothers, Clair B. Ford and Duane B. Ford, and his sister, Barbara Ford Miller Heins. His long-time companion, Evelyn Matonovich of Henderson, NV, also preceded him in death.
The family would like to thank the caregivers at the Pioneer Valley Lodge and the Cache Valley Assisted Living - Memory Care in Providence for their remarkable dedication and compassion to their father's well-being.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 23, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. in the Richmond Utah Stake Center, 135 W. Main, Richmond. Viewings will be held Thursday from 6-8 p.m. and Friday from 9:30-10:30 a.m., both at the stake center. All social distancing rules will be adhered to. The services will be live streamed Friday at 11 a.m. MST and may be watched by clicking on the link on John's obituary at webbmortuary.com
. Military rites and interment will be in the Richmond Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com
.