John Fredrick Gardner
May 5, 1945 - November 25, 2020
John Gardner, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend to all he met, passed peacefully November 25 at 10:40 p.m. surrounded by family. Although he fought hard, he succumbed to cancer and treatment related complications. John is survived by his wife Louise, his two daughters Traci and Dionne, his sons - Jared, Adam, Forrest, and Johnny, and seven grandchildren. John was known for his love of family, the Denver Broncos, camping, and talking. Everyone he met was a friend. His kindness and sweet loving soul will be missed by all.
Arrangements are under the direction of Allen Mortuary of North Logan. Condolences may be expressed online at www.allenmortuaries.net
.