John Fredrick Gardner
John Fredrick Gardner
May 5, 1945 - November 25, 2020
John Gardner, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend to all he met, passed peacefully November 25 at 10:40 p.m. surrounded by family. Although he fought hard, he succumbed to cancer and treatment related complications. John is survived by his wife Louise, his two daughters Traci and Dionne, his sons - Jared, Adam, Forrest, and Johnny, and seven grandchildren. John was known for his love of family, the Denver Broncos, camping, and talking. Everyone he met was a friend. His kindness and sweet loving soul will be missed by all.
Arrangements are under the direction of Allen Mortuary of North Logan. Condolences may be expressed online at www.allenmortuaries.net.




Published in Logan Herald Journal on Nov. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Allen Mortuary of North Logan
420 East 1800 North
Logan, UT 84341
(435) 753-3049
