John Roger Petersen
July 8, 1953 - January 6, 2020
John Roger Petersen returned to his Heavenly Father January 6th, 2020, from complications of long term diabetes.
John was born July 8, 1953, in Salt Lake City, Utah. The oldest of 3 children to Lois Allsop Petersen and Roger William Petersen. John grew up in Benson where he graduated from Sky View in 1971. He served 2 years in the Texas North Mission from 1972-1974 as a missionary for the The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Upon his return he married his high school sweetheart Toni Blauer November 21,1974. After nearly 40 years of marriage, together they had 3 children.
John enjoyed fishing, hunting and trapping muskrats. He also enjoyed sports of all kinds, from pitching on his softball teams, to bowling with family and friends on a league, to watching various sporting events on TV. He also enjoyed growing an extra big garden so he could share with family and friends. He was very proud of his garden and would spend numerous hours in the day caring for his yard.
He had farmed half his life working side by side with his father on the family farm. When the farm was sold off he then found work at Tri-millers for 11 years and then 10 years at Schreibers. He enjoyed a particular church calling for several years teaching the 7-8 year-olds.
John was preceded in death by his parents and 2 nieces. John is survived by his children Richie, Kandi, Polly and 3 grandchildren Madison, Ethan and Dawson, a sister Charlot (Murray) Archibald and a brother Thomas Petersen, and several nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the Rocky Mountain Care staff and the Rocky Mountain Hospice Staff.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. in the Benson 1st Ward Chapel, 3472 North 3000 West, Benson, Utah. Friends may call at the church on Monday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. and also Tuesday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Interment will be in the Smithfield City Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Nelson Funeral Home, Logan.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Jan. 9, 2020