Allen-Hall Mortuary
34 East Center Street
Logan, UT 84321
(435) 752-3245
Viewing
Sunday, Apr. 7, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Wellsville 3rd Ward building
Viewing
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Allen-Hall Mortuary
34 East Center Street
Logan, UT
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Allen-Hall Mortuary
34 East Center Street
Logan, UT
View Map
Jolene Anderson Mitton


Jolene Anderson Mitton Obituary
Jolene Anderson Mitton
October 8, 1946 - March 31, 2019
Jolene Anderson Mitton, age 72, returned home to her heavenly father on March 31, 2019.
Funeral services are under the direction of Allen-Hall Mortuary and will be held on Monday, April 8th, at 11 a.m. at the Wellsville 3rd Ward building (49 W. 200 South), with a viewing prior to the service from 9:30-10:30. There will also be a viewing held on Sunday, April 7th, from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at the Wellsville 3rd Ward building. Interment will be at the Wellsville Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed online at www.allenmortuaries.net
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Apr. 5, 2019
