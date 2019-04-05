|
Jolene Anderson Mitton
October 8, 1946 - March 31, 2019
Jolene Anderson Mitton, age 72, returned home to her heavenly father on March 31, 2019.
Funeral services are under the direction of Allen-Hall Mortuary and will be held on Monday, April 8th, at 11 a.m. at the Wellsville 3rd Ward building (49 W. 200 South), with a viewing prior to the service from 9:30-10:30. There will also be a viewing held on Sunday, April 7th, from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at the Wellsville 3rd Ward building. Interment will be at the Wellsville Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed online at www.allenmortuaries.net
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Apr. 5, 2019