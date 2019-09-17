Home

Jon Randall Pitcher Obituary
Jon Randall Pitcher
October 26, 1944 - September 16, 2019
Jon Randall Pitcher, 74, passed away on Monday, September 16, 2019, at his home in Smithfield.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 21, 2019, in the Smithfield Ward Chapel, located at 625 East 600 South in Smithfield. A viewing will be held on Friday evening from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Nelson Funeral Hone in Smithfield, 85 South Main Street, and prior to the services on Saturday at the church from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Burial will be in the Smithfield City Cemetery. Condolences may be shared and a complete obituary may be viewed at www.allenmortuaries.com.
Published in Logan Herald Journal from Sept. 17 to Sept. 18, 2019
