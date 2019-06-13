Jonathan Hyrum Hiibner

February 10, 2000 - June 6, 2019

Jonathan Hyrum Hiibner, 19, born February 10, 2000, passed away unexpectedly on June 6, 2019, in Oregon. His passing was an accident and a tremendous shock to all who loved him so dearly.

If you knew Jonathan (Jonny), you knew he was a presence that is hard to put into words. His smile, his laugh, his energy and his heart lit up a room like nobody else could. He was a devoted son, brother, grandson, stepson, nephew, cousin and friend. Jonathan loved his parents, Craig and Carol, so much, and the immense love he had for his siblings Jordan, Curran and Ivy Lou was felt by each of them every day. Also, he loved and cared for his many, many friends. He would do anything for you if you needed help or support without hesitation; his caring and giving spirit touched so many. He was a beautiful boy that turned into a warm, wonderful, loving adult. And he is gone way before he should be - an insurmountable loss that all who loved him will carry with them forever.

Jonathan was born in Southfield, Michigan, and grew up in West Des Moines, Iowa. He graduated from Waukee High School (Waukee, Iowa) in 2017 and most recently lived in Tualatin, Oregon, with his brothers. He loved the outdoors, hiking and being with his family and was a star soccer player in his youth. He had an entrepreneurial spirit and was planning on starting multiple small businesses in the future.

Jonathan is survived by his father, Craig Hiibner (Columbus, OH); mother, Carol (Gary) Hiibner-Dresher (West Des Moines, IA); stepmother, Tiffanie Hiibner; his two brothers, Jordan and Curran; and sister, Ivy Lou. Jonathan is also survived by his grandparents, Jeff and Nita Hiibner (Mendon, UT), Shauna and Scott Freeman (Hyrum, UT), Joyce Warren (Woods Cross, UT), and Eugene Hart (Blackfoot, ID); great-grandparents, Verna Bowen (Idaho Falls, ID) and Ruth and Bob Bown (St. George, UT); and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He will be reunited with his beloved great-grandparents, Hyrum Whitney and Glenn and Ivaloo Hiibner, in heaven.

We will honor Jonathan's life at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 15, at the Mendon Chapel, 20 N 100 W in Mendon, Utah. A viewing will be held Friday, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m., at the Nelson Funeral home, 162 E 400 N, Logan, Utah, and from 9:30 - 10:30 a.m. on Saturday prior to services. Burial will be at the Mendon, Utah, Cemetery.

Published in Logan Herald Journal on June 13, 2019