Joni Lee Spackman

April 21, 1977 - May 27, 2020

Joni Lee Spackman came into this world as a beautiful bouncy baby on April 21, 1977, to Phillip and Christie Spackman. She had pudgy cheeks and a smile that lit up the world. She brought happiness to her parents and her siblings for many years. Joni had a beautiful singing voice unlike any other. As she developed her voice, she shared it with many others in programs, church and in the home. She was in a darling duet known as "Salt and Pepper" and of course due to her lightened skin she was "Salt." Together these two beautiful talented girls were such an adorable duet that was matched by few. Their moms drove them all over the valley to perform for years. They were unbeatable and that was such a special time in Joni's life.

Joni's most prized possessions were her amazing children, Mikayla and Chayden Dockery. Mikayla graduated from high school last year and keeps busy working and going to school. Mikayla's strength and courage is admired by many. Chayden graduated from high school this year and has big plans for his future. Chayden is a special little guy with a giving heart. Most certainly these two kids were Joni's claim to fame above all else.

Our precious Joni grew up into a beautiful young woman. While she continued doing kind acts for others, she was pulled into two different directions: That of being our sweet loving daughter and friend and that of the dark side of addiction which she valiantly fought against time after time. However, as time went on, she was pulled into a darkness that she could not return from no matter how many times she tried. Her heart, soul and mind became an unhappy place for our darling Joni. With all the temptations in the world chasing her down, there came a point where she accepted them and her beautiful world turned dark. And after so long, her tired defeated body and heart could take no more.

Joni, we will always reflect on the beautiful blonde daughter, mother, sister, aunt, friend and cousin that you were. We'll forever cherish those moments within our hearts. We will always feel sadness that our attempts to help save you were overpowered by a darker power. We will focus on your beautiful children and do the best that we can each day to ensure their happiness. They will most definitely feel your loss but we will do our best to pull them through day by day, month by month. We will speak of you often in order to keep you alive forever in their hearts.

Joni, we love you and know that you are finally free from pain. Your weary body can now be laid to rest. It will be up to us to find a way to accept our own pain from the loss of you leaving this life so early. It won't be easy but we'll continue to pave the way for your children and family and hope that we can all learn from this. We know that Satan is working overtime to convert precious souls like yours and we know that you fought the battle diligently until it became too much and too difficult.

Joni was met in Heaven by her two angel sisters. The one thing we know is that Heaven is known for it's beautiful singing angels. We know that your voice will rise again to its fullest potential and join with these sweet spirits.

In lieu of flowers donations for funeral expenses can be made to 211 South 200 East Richmond, UT 84333 or Venmo @kwelshrdh.





