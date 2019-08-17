|
Joseph Caliendo
August 8, 1945 - August 15, 2019
Joseph Anthony Caliendo (August 8, 1945 - August 15, 2019), beloved and loyal husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend, graduated from Earth life on August 15, 2019 (74 years old). Joe was born in St. Louis, Missouri, and grew up with his parents and sister, Catherine, near Detroit, Michigan. He attended St. Mary's High School in Royal Oak, where he met Joyce Marie Dorsey. Joe and Joyce were later married in Ponce, Puerto Rico, and Joe served in the U.S. Navy as a diver (Seabees) doing underwater construction. Joe went on to earn degrees in Oceanography and Civil Engineering, including a PhD in Civil Engineering from Utah State University. After working as the State Geotechnical Engineer for the Florida Department of Transportation in Tallahassee, Florida, "Doctor Joe" returned to USU, where he worked as a professor of engineering from 1993 until the time of his passing. Doctor Joe was beloved of students and took a genuine interest in their development. But he was an even better husband and father. He and Joyce have five children: Tony (Jill) of Mesa, Arizona; Frank (Jaime) of Providence, Utah; Gina (Tom) of Durango, Colorado; Chrissie (Chris) of Meridian, Idaho; and Maria (Erik) of West Jordan, Utah. Joe loved his family more than life itself. He was incapable of saying "no" when any of his children wanted to do anything with him. He was always ready to go anywhere and do anything with his kids, even when it meant deferring other responsibilities. Joe's kids had the incalculable blessing of knowing that they were the most important thing in their dad's life. He never missed a single event in which any of his children participated. When Joe's children began to have children of their own, Joe told them that kids were the only thing worth collecting in life. Joe and Joyce currently have 13 grandchildren, and Joe loved his grandchildren like he loved his kids. He was involved in their lives and spent time with them. Joe loved nature and he loved being active outside, especially with his family. He lived life to fullest right to the end. During the last weeks of his life, he ran, biked, and kayaked with his kids and grandkids, and he said "I love you" to every one of his family members. Joe's graduation from this life was sudden and unexpected. Joe loved to exercise on Old Main Hill, and after walking up and down the Old Main steps several times, his heart suddenly stopped. Joe was loved beyond measure by his wife, children, grandchildren, and sons and daughters in law, and they have been forever changed by Joe's goodness and love. Joe's family extends their love and appreciation to all those who have been friends to Joe. A first viewing will be held Sunday, August 18, 2019, from 6-8 p.m. at Nyman Funeral Home, 753 S. 100 E., Logan, Utah. A second viewing will be held Monday, August 19, from 10-11:30 a.m. at the Providence 3rd Ward meetinghouse, 355 Canyon Road, Providence, Utah. Joe's funeral services will be held Monday, August 19, at noon at the Providence 3rd Ward meetinghouse, 355 Canyon Road, Providence, Utah. Following the funeral services, Joe's graveside services will be held at the Logan Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed online at www.nymanfh.com.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Aug. 17, 2019