Joseph Kirt Johnson
January 13th, 1964 - September 30th, 2019
Joseph Kirt Johnson passed away peacefully on September 30th, 2019, in West Valley City, Utah.
Kirt was born on January 13th, 1964, to Joseph Johnson and Joyce Johnson (Hagelberg) at LDS Hospital in Logan, Utah. He married Cindi Salzetti on June 20th, 1992.
Kirt enjoyed working on trucks, mud bogs, dirt bikes, fishing, shooting, being outdoors, and spending time with his family.
Kirt is survived by his wife, his daughter, his parents, his siblings, and many other loving family members.
Kirt is preceded in death by his son, his sister, and his grandparents.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, October 11th, 2019, at the LDS Church located at 940 Three Pointe Avenue in Logan, Utah.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Oct. 8, 2019