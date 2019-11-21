|
Joseph Stoddard Allen
August 24, 1919 - November 19, 2019
Our beloved husband, brother, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend, received his papers on November 11th and returned home to his loving Heavenly Father to fulfill his final mission on Tuesday, November 19, 2019.
Joseph Stoddard Allen was born on August 24, 1919, in Cove, Utah, to Grover Elijah Allen and Eliza Anna Stoddard. Following Eliza's death, his father married Francetta Harris Allen who lovingly raised him. Joseph was the oldest of nine children. He was eager to serve his Heavenly Father and was a missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Canada from 1940-1942. Joseph loved his country and was proud to serve in the United States Army as a First Lieutenant in the Mounted Cavalry from 1942-1946. In recent years, he was rarely seen without his World War II Veteran hat.
Joseph was sealed to Imogene Lee Allen in the Logan Utah Temple on December 27, 1944. He was a sweet and loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He and Imogene spent 34 wonderful years together, raising their six amazing children until her death in 1978. Joseph was sealed to Mary Lou Harris Allen in the Oakland California Temple on April 14, 1979. With their marriage, he gained three children whom he loved dearly. He spent 41 beautiful years loving her and their combined family.
Joseph faithfully served in many callings and capacities in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, including twice as Bishop in Santa Rosa and Petaluma, California, and on several Stake High Councils. His commitment and faith in Jesus Christ, our Heavenly Father, and the gospel inspired all who came in contact with him. He will be greatly missed by all.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Lou Allen; children: Dwight (Penny) Allen, Michael (Rebecca) Allen, J. Sidney (Ruby) Allen, Suzanne (Greg) Gardner, R. Christian (Kristene) Allen, Linda Knudtson, and Sarah (Timothy) Rhees; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Imogene Lee Allen; Parents: Grover Elijah Allen, Eliza Anna Stoddard Allen, and Francetta Harris Allen; Children: Mary Gay Allen and Mark Hunter; and many adoring siblings, relatives, and friends.
Funeral services are under the direction of Allen-Hall Mortuary and will be held on Friday, November 22, 2019, at 12:00 noon at the Pleasant View 8th Ward Building, 250 W. Elberta Drive, Pleasant View, Utah. Friends may visit family on Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Friday from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the church.
Interment at the Richmond Cemetery, Richmond, Utah.
The family would like to thank Barbara and Lola with Bristol Hospice for the wonderful care shown to Joseph and Mary Lou.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Nov. 21, 2019