Joseph Wayne Reynolds
August 11, 1932 - August 13, 2019
Our most beloved husband, father, grandpa, great-grandpa and friend, Joseph Wayne Reynolds (Joe), 87, honorably completed his earthly mission and embarked on his next journey of love and service on August 13, 2019.
His life began August 11, 1932, in Wellsville, Utah, a son of Joseph and Theresa Reynolds. He was the 10th of 11 children and had seven sisters and three brothers. He graduated from South Cache High School and Utah Agricultural College. He married his eternal companion and sweetheart, LaRae Hulse, in the Logan LDS Temple February 14, 1955. Joe was a loving and devoted father. He is survived by his wife, LaRae and his children: Janette Detro, Layton, UT; Craig Reynolds (Lucy), Toppenish, WA; daughter-in-law Patty, Brentwood, CA; Kevin Reynolds (Lori), Providence, UT; Alison Lansdale (Lawrence), Del Mar, CA; Darin Reynolds (Wendy), Germany and Jalaine Hroza (Craig), Pleasant Hill, CA. He was a grandpa to 24 wonderful grandchildren and great-grandpa to 18 beautiful great-grandchildren (with two more on the way). He is also survived by his brother, Carl Reynolds, Las Vegas, NV. He was preceded in death by his parents, siblings, son Bryan, daughter-in-law Tish and great-granddaughter Isabelle.
Joe honorably served as an Air Force pilot for four years. He returned to school and received a master's degree in education from Brigham Young University. He taught school for 32 years at Alhambra High School in Martinez, CA. Along with teaching, he was a driver's ed teacher, a baseball and basketball coach, football game announcer and for 13 years an early morning seminary teacher.
After raising his family in Pleasant Hill, CA, Joe retired and returned home to Wellsville. Joe and LaRae served three missions for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Their first mission was serving the Cambodian people in Oakland, CA, as service/leadership missionaries. The second was to Nauvoo, IL, where he enjoyed performing, working in the blacksmith shop and at the brickyard. The third mission was to Haiti and Miami, FL. Joe developed a deep love for the people of Haiti and would often quote Creole sayings to family, friends and even strangers.
Joe has touched and influenced the lives of many throughout his life. He will be dearly missed.
The family wishes to express their appreciation and gratitude for all the kindness, love, help and care Joe received in his last days.
Viewing will be held Friday, August 16, 2019, from 6-7:30 p.m. at Allen-Hall Mortuary, 34 East Center Street, Logan, UT, and from 9:30-10:30 prior to the service at the church.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 17, 2019, at the Wellsville 3rd Ward Chapel, 49 West 200 South, Wellsville, UT, at 11 a.m. Internment: Hyrum City Cemetery.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Aug. 14, 2019