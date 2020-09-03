1/1
Joy Ann Stromberg Carlsen
Joy Ann Stromberg Carlsen
May 14, 1932 - August 29, 2020
Joy S. Carlsen, 88, peacefully passed away August 29, 2020, at the Beehive Home in Logan, Utah, where she joyfully lived for 24 days. She was born in Huntsville on May 14, 1932, to Sidney O. and Mildred M. Stromberg. She married LaVell H Carlsen on May 1, 1952, in the Logan LDS Temple. He was the love of her life and she adored him. She was the consummate homemaker and home was part of her heaven. She enjoyed decorating for holidays and cooking. She had a gift for listening to and lifting others. Camping with her family in the High Uintas and at Tony Grove was her Hawaii. She loved family and found joy in each member. She was preceded in death by her husband, LaVell H Carlsen, a daughter, Marilyn Carlsen, one brother and one sister. She is survived by her sons Michael (Carma) Carlsen, Wayne (Janice) Carlsen, daughters Sherry (Lee) Phipps, Julie (KC) Thomson, sisters Lois (Garth) Allen, Velma Ahlstrom, sister-in-law Vena Stromberg, 10 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. A graveside service with Bishop Brower presiding will be held Tuesday, Sep. 8, 2020, at the Hyrum Cemetery located at 500-600 E. Main Street, Hyrum, UT, at 11:00 a.m. A special thanks to the caregivers at Beehive Home, IHC Hospice and the Hyrum 5th Ward for their compassionate service. Condolences may be expressed at www.allenmortuaries.net.


Published in Logan Herald Journal on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
8
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Hyrum Cemetery
