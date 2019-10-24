Home

Joy Hunt


1955 - 2019
Joy Hunt Obituary
Joy Hunt
September 1 1955 - October 15 2019
There will be a Celebration of Life for Joy Hunt on Saturday, October 26th in Portland, Oregon. The celebration will be held at the Arium Ballroom at the Jupiter NEXT hotel, 900 E. Burnside St., Portland, Oregon.
Joy Lynn Hunt, the hiker, manager, Smokey the Bear lover, dancer, singer, biker, concert goer, dog lover, wife, mother, grandmother, sister, daughter, and best friend to all, was born in Logan, Utah, on September 1st, 1955. Her parents, Rayola Jensen and Carl Jensen, lived on "the island" near downtown Logan, Utah. Joy was their fourth child and she is survived by her husband Ralph, her mother Rayola, her two older brothers, Carl Ray Jensen and Chuck Jensen, and her younger sister, Jacque Crossman. Joy worked for Moore Business Forms/RR Donnely after attending the University of Utah and Utah State. She made time for every soul she ever met but her children were always the center of her world. Joy is also survived by her two children, Andrew (and Erick) and Hayley (and Rohan), as well as her stepdaughter Cami (and Mandi), three incredible grandchildren, Addison, Macey, and Malia, and her granddog Shakespeare.
Published in Logan Herald Journal from Oct. 24 to Oct. 26, 2019
