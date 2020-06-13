Joyce Dutson
Joyce Dutson
April 15, 1944 - June 9, 2020
Joyce Dutson (Cook), age 76; Born to Vadis and Harvey Cook in Logan, UT.
Joyce enjoyed traveling, her favorite places to visit being rainforests. She lived in several states, England for a short time, Utah for a long time, and finally settled in Minnesota to be closer to her granddaughters.
She loved riding her motorcycle (into her sixties!) and getting into shenanigans with her granddaughters and nieces.
Joyce was endlessly and deeply devoted to her family; she will be dearly missed as a fun-loving and supportive presence in so many lives.
Survived by her son Bradley Dutson (Sue), granddaughters Abby and Jenna; siblings Ann (David) Cheney, Jay Cook (Jane), and many beloved nieces & nephews.
Private memorial planned.


Published in Logan Herald Journal on Jun. 13, 2020.
