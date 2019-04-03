Joyce Poppleton Stuart Hawes

02/10/1931 - 03/28/2019

Joyce Hawes passed away, surrounded by her family, on March 28, 2019. She was 88 years old.

Joyce was born in Wellsville, Utah, a daughter of Charles and Clora Poppleton Stuart. Joyce spent her childhood in Wellsville, and loved visiting there often as an adult. She graduated from South Cache High School and attended Utah State. She was married in the Logan Temple to her eternal sweetheart, Dale James Hawes, June 15, 1951.

She loved quilting, canning, going to the temple with her friends and serving the Lord. She loved to watch her Utah Jazz. Most of all, she loved being with her family. She had a remarkable talent for remembering everyone's birthday and would always send them a birthday card.

Joyce was a valiant member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many capacities, including: Relief Society President, Primary President, compassionate service leader and a devoted visiting teacher and minister.

Joyce is survived by her children: Annette (Kevin) Ames, Linda Weloth, Alicia (Jon) Scoleri, Jason (Jessica) Hawes, Paul (Diana) Hawes, Aaron (Serena) Hawes, Daniel (Jaelyn) Danielson. She is also survived by her two brothers, Wendell Stuart and Gordon Stuart, and sister Barbara Pierce. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, two grandchildren - Sarah and James, and her siblings - Charles, Mildred and Roy.

Special thanks to Dr. Brent Williams and the Aspen Ridge Care Group who took such great care of her, and to the many others who ministered to her with much love.

Services will be held at Ogden Rushton Heights Ward, 1550 Rushton Ave. on Friday, April 5, 2019, at 1:30 p.m. Viewing will be held Thursday, April 4, at the church from 6 to 8 p.m. and prior to services from 12 to 1 p.m.

Interment: Evergreen Memorial Park.

Arrangements entrusted to Myers Ogden Mortuary.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.myers-mortuary.com Published in Logan Herald Journal on Apr. 3, 2019