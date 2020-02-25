|
|
Juanita Bostock Leishman
February 9, 1933 - February 23, 2020
Juanita Bostock Leishman passed away February 23, 2020, at home surrounded by family after struggling with poor health for several years. Juanita was born February 9, 1933, in Hyrum, Utah, to William Arthur and Alice Ann Hulse Bostock. She grew up in Hyrum, 7th of 14 children in her large family. She married Doyle A. Leishman in 1949, and they were sealed in the Logan, Utah LDS temple in 1965. They divorced after 25 years of marriage. She always said that they loved each other but couldn't live together and she missed him terribly after his death in 2004.
Juanita was a member the Hyrum 2nd Ward before moving to Logan where she was a member of the Logan 1st Ward. She worked at Sunshine Terrace for several years as a CNA and later as a housekeeper until her failing health made it necessary to retire. She was always a hard worker. She lived with and was well cared for by her son, Alan, and his family for over 20 years. She loved to dance, was a terrible tease and flirt and her favorite saying was "land a goscious!"
She is preceded in death by her parents, her brothers Thomas, George, Bernard, Lavon, Donald, Gordon, Paul and her sisters Midge, Maurine (Tula) and Fern. She is survived by her 9 children, Lynn (Mary), Judy (Gary) Landsaw, Centerville, Ut., Ruby Behrman (Ken) Logan, Ut., Barbara (Alan) Palmer, Logan, Ut, Michael, Trenton, Alan (Lynda) Logan, Ut., Karen (David) Leyer, Preston, I'd., Sharen (Michael) James, Mendon, Ut., and Blake (Lendee) Wellsville, Ut, her brother Ronald (Cathy) Bostock, Bend, Or., Virginia (Robert) Messerly, Green River, Wy., and Ruth Olsen, Tooele, Ut., 28 grandchildren, 67 great grandchildren and 10 great-great grandchildren.
The family wants to express our gratitude and thanks for the kind and diligent care and service her medical caretakers from Intermountain Hospice have provided our mom. Thank you Shannon,Gabby, Irene and Jayden. You have made the past few months much easier for us.
Juanita asked that there not be any formal funeral services and insisted only on a graveside service for family and close friends. Viewing will be Wednesday, February 26 from 6 to 8:00 p.m., and Thursday, February 27 from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at the Allen-Hall Mortuary Located at 34 East Center Street, Logan, Utah, prior to her graveside services beginning at Noon. Interment will be in the Hyrum, Utah Cemetery where she will rest near her parents and 3 brothers.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.allenmortuaries.net.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Feb. 25, 2020