Judith Ann Dryer Hall
April 11, 1939 - September 22, 2019
Judith Ann Hall, 80, passed away September 22, 2019, in Logan, UT. Judy was born in Boise, ID, to George and Helen Dyer. She was the youngest of four children Robert (Ellie) Thomas, Jean (Tom) Burgess and George Dyer. Judy married Lloyd Hall of Hyrum, UT, in the Los Angeles temple on August 19, 1961. Lloyd and Judy made their home in Hyrum where they have lived for almost sixty years Lloyd and Judy raised three children Robert (Cortney) Hall of Naples, UT; Audrey (Clayton) Ward of Shelly, ID; and Russell (Amy) Hall of Farr West, UT.
Judy attended Long Beach State and completed her bachelor's degree at Utah State University. She taught English and Spanish until her children were born. Later in life Judy returned to nursing school and worked in a variety of clinical settings. Judy loved her nine grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
Judy loved all animals and enjoyed caring for them. She was intelligent and enjoyed lifelong learning which she also instilled in her children. Judy was active in her faith as a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints serving throughout her life in various callings.
Funerals services are under the direction of Allen-Hall Mortuary and will take place Friday, September 27, 2019, beginning at 11:00 a.m. at the Hyrum 8th Ward chapel, 600 South 200 East in Hyrum, with a viewing prior from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Condolences may be expressed online at www.allenmortuaries.net.
Published in Logan Herald Journal from Sept. 24 to Sept. 25, 2019