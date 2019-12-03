Home

POWERED BY

Services
Allen-Hall Mortuary
34 East Center Street
Logan, UT 84321
(435) 752-3245
Resources
More Obituaries for Judith Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judith Mae Johnson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Judith Mae Johnson Obituary
Judith Mae Johnson
January 27, 1934 - November 29, 2019
Judith Mae Johnson, 85 years old, of Logan, Utah, completed her earthly life on Friday November 29, 2019. Judith was born on January 27, 1934, in Lake Wilson, Minnesota. She is preceded in death by her parents William Earl DeGriselles and Lillian 'Mae' Olsen, as well as her siblings Carol Edlund, Mike DeGriselles, Sybil DeGriselles, and Paul DeGriselles. Judith spent her childhood years in Minnesota, and then relocated to Logan, Utah, when she was a teenager. Judith's adult life took her to various places throughout the United States, including Michigan, California, Minnesota, and Texas, before returning to Logan where she remained at the little house on Marindale which held a special place in her heart. Judith always had the desire to learn something new and was never afraid to try, so she had numerous hobbies that filled her time when she wasn't working. She is survived by her children Ellwyn Reed Stoddard Jr., Michael Valin Stoddard, and Dawn D. Stratton; as well as eighteen grandchildren and forty four great grandchildren. Services for Judith will be held on Friday, December 6, 2019, at Allen-Hall Mortuary, 34 East Center in Logan. Her viewing will be at 9:30 a.m., with the service to follow at 11:00 a.m.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.allenmortuaries.net.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Dec. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Judith's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -