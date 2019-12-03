|
Judith Mae Johnson
January 27, 1934 - November 29, 2019
Judith Mae Johnson, 85 years old, of Logan, Utah, completed her earthly life on Friday November 29, 2019. Judith was born on January 27, 1934, in Lake Wilson, Minnesota. She is preceded in death by her parents William Earl DeGriselles and Lillian 'Mae' Olsen, as well as her siblings Carol Edlund, Mike DeGriselles, Sybil DeGriselles, and Paul DeGriselles. Judith spent her childhood years in Minnesota, and then relocated to Logan, Utah, when she was a teenager. Judith's adult life took her to various places throughout the United States, including Michigan, California, Minnesota, and Texas, before returning to Logan where she remained at the little house on Marindale which held a special place in her heart. Judith always had the desire to learn something new and was never afraid to try, so she had numerous hobbies that filled her time when she wasn't working. She is survived by her children Ellwyn Reed Stoddard Jr., Michael Valin Stoddard, and Dawn D. Stratton; as well as eighteen grandchildren and forty four great grandchildren. Services for Judith will be held on Friday, December 6, 2019, at Allen-Hall Mortuary, 34 East Center in Logan. Her viewing will be at 9:30 a.m., with the service to follow at 11:00 a.m.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.allenmortuaries.net.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Dec. 3, 2019