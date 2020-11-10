1/1
Judith Marion Kraus
Judith Marion Kraus
June 17, 1930 - November 5, 2020
Judy Kraus passed away the 5th of Nov. 2020, at Autumn Care in Hyde Park, UT.
Judy was born in La Crosse, Wis. on the 17th of June 1930. Her family moved to Utah when WWII broke out.
Judy graduated from Logan High School. In high school she met her future husband, Ralph Vernon Kraus. They were married the 29th of May 1948. They resided in Cache Valley and were blessed with seven children.
Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at the White Pine Funeral Chapel, 753 South 100 East in Logan. A viewing will be held prior to the services from 12:00 p.m. to 12:45 p.m.
Memories may be shared and a full obituary may be viewed, along with the link to the Zoom Meeting, at www.whitepinefunerals.com.


Published in Logan Herald Journal on Nov. 10, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

