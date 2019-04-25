Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial Holladay-Cottonwood Mortuary
4670 South Highland Dr
Holladay, UT 84117
(801) 278-2801
Viewing
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Memorial Holladay-Cottonwood Mortuary
4670 South Highland Dr
Holladay, UT 84117
View Map
Viewing
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Butler Hill Chapel
2695 East 7000 South
Cottonwood Heights, UT
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
12:00 PM
Butler Hill Chapel
2695 East 7000 South
Cottonwood Heights, UT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Judith Robins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judith Robins


1949 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Judith Robins Obituary
Judith Robins
08/27/1949 - 04/22/2019
Beloved wife, mother, grandmother Judith Hadfield Robins, 69, passed away April 22, 2019, in the loving arms of family at her home in Cottonwood Heights. Born Aug. 27, 1949, in Brigham City, Utah. Daughter of Herman Warburton and Ida Tingey Hadfield. Graduate of Box Elder High School, where she was a student body secretary. Enrolled at Utah State University and affiliated with Chi Omega Sorority and served as Panhellenic President. Graduated cum laude in 1971. Began her teaching career at Valley Junior High in Salt Lake City and married Richard Glen Robins on Dec. 15, 1972, in Farmington. Solemnized one year later in the Ogden Temple.
A few years later, Judy and Rich began building their family and a wonderful legacy that includes Lt. Col. R. Judd Robins, M.D., USAF, his wife, Jeannie, children Dax, Annabelle, Chase and Cassidy, Colorado Springs, CO; Christopher Robins, D.D.S., his wife, Mariah, children Cooper, Hank, and Ollie, West Point, UT; Kelley Robins Flint, her husband, Wesley Flint, M.D., children Charlie, Reese, Hailey, and Heath, Boise, ID; and Radley Beau Robins, D.D.S., his wife Laura, children Jack, Eli, Emme, and Zeke, Houston, TX.
Despite the demands of school, music and sports, the family loved being together above all, enjoying summer trips to Sun River, OR, and the Oregon Coast. As the children matured, Judy resumed teaching at Bonneville Junior High. She was active in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in various stake and ward callings. Along with her husband, served in the Salt Lake Inner-city Mission for 33 months. Judy and Rich enjoyed corporate retreats at beaches in Mexico as well as a European tour.
Preceded in death by her parents and sister, Janet. Survived by brother, Bruce Hadfield, Holladay and numerous cousins.
Funeral services will be conducted on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at noon at the Butler Hill Chapel, 2695 E. 7000 South, Cottonwood Heights, UT, 84121. Viewing scheduled Friday, April 26, from 6-8 p.m. at Memorial Holladay~Cottonwood Mortuary, 4670 S. Highland Dr., Holladay, UT 84117, and at the chapel one hour prior to service. Interment at Memorial Holladay Cemetery. The family extends grateful thanks to Huntsman Cancer Center and Canyons Hospice. Condolences may be sent to the family at http://www.memorialutah.com/obituary/holladay-cottonwood/judith/
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Apr. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now