Judy Ann Jeppesen Barton
March 31, 1941 - November 11, 2019
Beloved wife, mother and grandmother passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her loved ones and faithful animals.
Judy was born in Rexburg, Idaho, to Keith and Iola Jeppesen, she was the 2nd of five children.
She married Frederick Jon Barton on June 28, 1961; the marriage was later solemnized in the Rexburg temple on September 24, 2014. They resided in Logan, UT, where they raised their three children and after retirement moved to Smithfield, UT. Judy spent many years working for Cache Employment and Training Center where she worked with many special people at Schreiber Foods. Judy graduated from USU in Special Education.
Judy's driving force was her family, she found no greater joy than being with and watching over her family in everything that they did. She was never afraid to give counsel even when we didn't want to hear it, her advice, wisdom and hindsight will be greatly missed.
She is survived by her husband Rick Barton; her children: Tracy (Tresa) Barton, Stephanie Bingham, Steve (Lee Ann) Barton, 8 grandchildren and 7 great-children.
Pa, your love and compassion for our mother, mother-in-law and grandchildren can never be surpassed. You are a great example of unconditional love.
A special thanks to her nurse Bonnie, your love and kindness are deeply appreciated.
Graveside services will be held Friday November 15, 2019, 2 p.m. at the Hyde Park City Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donate to or The Cache Humane Shelter.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Nov. 14, 2019