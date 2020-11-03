1/1
Judy Larsen
1939 - 2020
Judy Larsen
August 31, 1939 - November 1, 2020
Judith Ann Fackrell Petersen Larsen, 81, died Nov.1, 2020, at the Franklin County Nursing Home in Preston, Idaho, following many surgeries and complications.
She was born August 31, 1939, in Rapid City, South Dakota, to Orma Earl and Lloyd Fackrell. She married Arlo M Larsen on Dec. 4, 1964, in the Idaho Falls Temple.
Judy served for over 50 years as a registered nurse in Downey, Boise, and Preston, Idaho. Nursing was her passion, as well as cooking, gardening, hunting, sewing, music, traveling and being with her family. She was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many capacities within the organizations.
She is survived by her husband, Arlo; children Kevin Larsen, 61 (Cindy), Janet, 53, Pocatello, ID, and sisters Sharon Hatch (Harvey), West Jordan, Verla Valentine (Lee), Boise, and Mona Merz (Marty), Orem, Utah; 4+ grandchildren and 3+ great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, adoptive father Virlow Petersen, and 4 step siblings.
Private, family only services will be held Friday, November 6, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Webb Funeral Home. There will be a drive-by viewing Thursday, November 5, 2020, from 4-6 p.m. at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 S. 800 East, Preston, Idaho. Services will be livestreamed Friday at 11 a.m. MST and may be watched by going to her obituary at webbmortuary.com and clicking on the link. Interment will be in the Preston Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared at: webbmortuary.com.


Published in Logan Herald Journal on Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
5
Viewing
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Webb Funeral Home
NOV
6
Service
11:00 AM
Webb Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Webb Funeral Home
1005 S 800 E
Preston, ID 83263
(208) 852-0533
